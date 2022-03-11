Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,821 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,052,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after buying an additional 301,840 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after buying an additional 265,256 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,907,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,403,000 after buying an additional 219,867 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 401.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 265,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 212,658 shares during the period.

JMST stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98.

