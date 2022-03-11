Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

