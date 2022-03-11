Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period.

VOE opened at $143.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day moving average of $146.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

