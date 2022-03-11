Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.