Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

