Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AON by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in AON by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $293.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.86. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

