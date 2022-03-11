Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 54,657 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,657 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

T opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.