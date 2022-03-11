Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,822.53 and traded as low as $2,601.79. Alphabet shares last traded at $2,677.32, with a volume of 1,610,975 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total transaction of $138,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,648.18, for a total transaction of $87,389.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,604 shares of company stock worth $259,190,051. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,714.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,821.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.