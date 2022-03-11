Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -174.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

