Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) vs. AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Head to Head Comparison

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.4% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and AU Optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $331.86 million 9.85 -$26.41 million ($0.73) -120.98 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.79 -$608.06 million N/A N/A

Ambarella has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ambarella and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 2 13 0 2.75 AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ambarella currently has a consensus target price of $178.14, suggesting a potential upside of 101.70%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -7.96% -5.05% -4.21% AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

