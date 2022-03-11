AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CMO Sells $1,075,787.95 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $1,075,787.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,114,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,874,813. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.