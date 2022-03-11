AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CMO Sells $1,075,787.95 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $1,075,787.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:AMC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,114,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,874,813. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.
About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
