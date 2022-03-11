América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.61

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.61 and traded as high as $18.97. América Móvil shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

