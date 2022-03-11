American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $179.05 and last traded at $179.05. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day moving average of $180.68.

About American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite, Inc engages in the production and supply of pressure sensitive tapes, protective films, commercial flooring, performance sheet rubber, and fashion jewelry. It operates through the following divisions: Tape Products, American Biltrite (Canada) Ltd., and K&M Associates L.P. The Tape Products division provides a customer base with a variety of pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting.

