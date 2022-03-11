American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $179.05 and last traded at $179.05. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day moving average of $180.68.
About American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Biltrite (ABLT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for American Biltrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Biltrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.