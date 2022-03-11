American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $44,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

AEO opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

