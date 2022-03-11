American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Sells $147,530.56 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AEL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. 455,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,065,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,392,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

