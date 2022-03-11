American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.14.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

