American International Group Inc. Sells 4,701 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rambus worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Rambus by 183.3% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rambus by 1,782.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,970 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Rambus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 106.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,432. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $28.28 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

