American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. American Outdoor Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.780 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.65-$1.78 EPS.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,737. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $201.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. CL King cut their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.