American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 6,445 shares trading hands.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.
