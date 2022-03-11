American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Raised by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of American Water Works worth $69,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

NYSE:AWK opened at $153.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

