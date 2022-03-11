American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $153.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.07 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

