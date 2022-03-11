AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Lifted by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 242.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 9.0% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after buying an additional 166,689 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,330,000 after buying an additional 65,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,450 shares of company stock worth $21,041,879. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.43. 37,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,924. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $108.52 and a 1 year high of $148.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

