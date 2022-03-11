Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN opened at $226.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.38. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

