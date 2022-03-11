Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.9% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,870,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.