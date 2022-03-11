Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) versus Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amgen and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 2 11 5 0 2.17 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Amgen presently has a consensus price target of $233.88, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.16%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amgen and Candel Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $25.98 billion 4.92 $5.89 billion $10.31 22.01 Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Candel Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 22.68% 120.59% 15.77% Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amgen beats Candel Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

About Candel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

