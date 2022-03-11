Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AMNC opened at $0.24 on Friday. Amincor has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.
Amincor Company Profile (Get Rating)
