Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 13% against the dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1,300.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00105193 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.