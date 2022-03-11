AmonD Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $12,162.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.32 or 0.06594045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,113.21 or 0.99954373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041926 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,030,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.