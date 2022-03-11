Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Releases Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $33.83. 14,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,263. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $184,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,204 shares of company stock worth $2,454,097 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

