Amryt Pharma plc to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Amryt Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

AMYT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $453.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.10. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 268,027 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 600,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.