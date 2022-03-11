ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
Several research firms have issued reports on AMSSY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AMS in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMS in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AMS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
AMS stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.59. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.
About AMS (Get Rating)
ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMS (AMSSY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.