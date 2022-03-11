AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.26

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 2400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMSSY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get AMS alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.59.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ams AG will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.