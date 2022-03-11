Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Down 9.5%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shares were down 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 4,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 377,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Several research analysts have commented on AMLX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.