ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ALNPY stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.35. ANA has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.
