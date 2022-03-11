ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALNPY stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.35. ANA has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

Get ANA alerts:

About ANA (Get Rating)

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.