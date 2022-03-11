ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.53

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $3.92. ANA shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 1,086 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.35.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

