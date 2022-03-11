Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AGEN. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Agenus stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,293. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.19. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.