Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.82. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,395 shares of company stock worth $2,432,548. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $38.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

About Dime Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.