Analysts Anticipate Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. Mandiant posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $21.76 on Friday. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

