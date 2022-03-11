Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Post $4.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.51 and the highest is $5.53. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $3.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $24.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $26.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $24.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $28.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS.

MTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 220,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $84.05 and a one year high of $125.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

