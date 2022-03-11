Analysts Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Announce -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($4.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 213,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,180. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

