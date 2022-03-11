Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.31). Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 41.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 63,655 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 260.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Scientific Games by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

