Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.31). Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 41.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 63,655 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 260.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Scientific Games by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

About Scientific Games (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.