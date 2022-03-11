Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 3,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,326. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $166.17 million, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

In other news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $107,498.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,105 shares of company stock worth $509,402. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

