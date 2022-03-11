Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $57.92. 19,853,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,806,117. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 357,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

