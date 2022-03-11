Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.09. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 75,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,106. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.