Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,023. The company has a market cap of $933.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $60.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

