Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 98,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 48,177.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 496,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $43.44. 345,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. Astec Industries has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

