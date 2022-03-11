Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) will announce $83.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 834,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $107.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $325.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.33 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

