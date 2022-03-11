Analysts Expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Analysts forecast that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will report $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the lowest is $70,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $630,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $700,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $350,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clene.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 101,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. Clene has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

