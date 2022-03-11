Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $9.74. 106,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,774. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

