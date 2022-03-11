Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. H.B. Fuller posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 230,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

